Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report $2.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $3.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

AGRX stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

