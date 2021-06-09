Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report sales of $1.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 million to $6.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.82 million to $57.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,090.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,870 shares of company stock worth $1,280,483. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,432,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. 369,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,332. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $60.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

