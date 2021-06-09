Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1,006.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,789 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRNS opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

