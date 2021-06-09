Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.74 Million in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several research firms have commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

