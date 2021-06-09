Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $589.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.24 and a 12 month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.