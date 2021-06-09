Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 577 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $109,219,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $334.96 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

