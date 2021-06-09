Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of AIRI opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Air Industries Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 63,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

