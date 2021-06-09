Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.950-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.300-2.400 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.07.

APD stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.77. 20,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,872. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $229.17 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

