Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) is River Road Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,869 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group accounts for 2.8% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Air Transport Services Group worth $235,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,189. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,218,957 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

