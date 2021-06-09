Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Monte E. Ford Sells 9,550 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AKAM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.79. The company had a trading volume of 732,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,171. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

