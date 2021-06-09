Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

