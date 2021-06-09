Alamos Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$10.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.48. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

