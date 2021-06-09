Alan B. Turner Buys 2,500 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WMPN stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. William Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

