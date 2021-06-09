Alan Richard May Sells 15,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,017,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,844,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after buying an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $51,317,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.