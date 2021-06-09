Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.29. 2,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,901. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

