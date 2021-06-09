Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 105,663 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 49.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,663 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 44,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 119,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,942. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

