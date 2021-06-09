Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.96

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 4680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after buying an additional 961,704 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after buying an additional 258,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 190,716 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

