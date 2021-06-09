Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33. Approximately 172,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 110,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.51 million and a PE ratio of -70.61.

In other Alexco Resource news, Senior Officer Michael Clark sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total value of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$526,089. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,840.20. Insiders sold 193,600 shares of company stock valued at $621,832 over the last three months.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

