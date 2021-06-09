Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.18% of Align Technology worth $77,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $588.18. 4,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,797. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $584.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.24 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

