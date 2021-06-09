Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-35 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Alkami Technology stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. 95,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,285. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

