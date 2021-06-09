Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,869,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $218.19 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $99.27 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.