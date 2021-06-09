ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $67.33 Average PT from Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research firms have commented on ALE. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:ALE traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $69.88. 232,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.68.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 40.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 89,140 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 6,025.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 300,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 295,243 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

