Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,572 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GCO. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,710 shares of company stock worth $280,140. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCO opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $925.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

