Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MDRX. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.98 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after acquiring an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 97,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,580,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

