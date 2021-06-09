Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP cut its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 625,000 shares during the quarter. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions accounts for 2.7% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.62% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,580,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after buying an additional 653,132 shares during the period.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

