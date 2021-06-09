Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,230.74 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $713.23 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,172.95.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

