Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $2,723,547. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $176.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

