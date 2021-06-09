Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 870,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 153,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

NYSE:BIP opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $56.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

