Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $443.36 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $452.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

