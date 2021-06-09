Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after buying an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after buying an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,996,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,012. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.92. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

