Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Million

Analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce sales of $3.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $750,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $720,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $9.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 million to $28.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $108.46 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $226.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%.

ALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

