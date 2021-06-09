Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

