Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Amada stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.91. Amada has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.61.
Amada Company Profile
