Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,264.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,282.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,503.35 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

