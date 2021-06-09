Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Lifted by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 311,970 shares during the quarter. Ameren accounts for approximately 10.2% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of Ameren worth $181,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.91. 1,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,513. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

