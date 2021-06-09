American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.73

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 7403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

AAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

