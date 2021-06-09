American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Up 0.3%

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th.

About American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

