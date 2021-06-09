American Beacon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 10.5% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.60. The company had a trading volume of 252,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,632,338. The stock has a market cap of $580.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

