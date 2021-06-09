American Financial Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,022 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 put options.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $14.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,086 shares of company stock worth $27,038,770 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

