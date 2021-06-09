American International Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $24,458,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $13,865,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after buying an additional 394,898 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,628,000 after buying an additional 393,321 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Federal Signal by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,280,000 after buying an additional 381,840 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

