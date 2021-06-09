American International Group Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after acquiring an additional 754,113 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $13,256,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $5,420,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,110. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

