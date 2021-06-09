American International Group Inc. Sells 541 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLMN. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLMN stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

