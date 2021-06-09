American International Group Inc. Sells 85,539 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,539 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

