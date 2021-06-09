American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,725. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $529.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

