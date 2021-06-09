American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

American Software stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $664.99 million, a PE ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,647 shares of company stock valued at $406,428. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

