American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.99 million, a PE ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

