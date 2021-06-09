American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

American Vanguard has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AVD stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.51. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

