Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

