Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.64 million.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 72,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,134. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and sold 105,393 shares valued at $1,083,109. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

