Amon (AMN) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Amon has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $8,113.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00067157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.40 or 0.00889744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.90 or 0.08859373 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

